Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Bath & Body Works worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 473,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 283,670 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

