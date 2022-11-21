Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 22,673 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $218.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

