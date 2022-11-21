AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of AGCO worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in AGCO by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Trading Down 0.4 %

AGCO opened at $123.27 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

