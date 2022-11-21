Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $98,896.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $70.94 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 100,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,190,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

