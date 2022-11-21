3,919 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE OC opened at $90.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

