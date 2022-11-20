YETI (NYSE:YETI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in YETI by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 180.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

