YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 1.7 %

YETI stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 3,654.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.