Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Westlake by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

WLK stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

