Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Stephens increased their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

