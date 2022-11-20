Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 287.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,543 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 234.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 581,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.06.

Insider Activity

Unity Software Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,831 shares of company stock valued at $836,315. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $34.68 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.