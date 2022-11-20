UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

UGI Stock Up 5.4 %

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

