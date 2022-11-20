Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

