Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,879 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL stock opened at $308.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.46. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.05 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

