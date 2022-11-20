Swiss National Bank Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Tenable worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENB opened at $38.90 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $174,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,664.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,467. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

