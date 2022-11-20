Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Stantec worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Cuts Dividend

NYSE STN opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.