SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on YETI to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

