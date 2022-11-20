S Robson Walton Sells 1,288,373 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

