Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Rayonier worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Rayonier by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Rayonier by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYN opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

