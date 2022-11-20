Pictet Asset Management SA Has $4.40 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 274.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.56.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
