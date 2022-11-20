Pictet Asset Management SA Has $4.32 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

