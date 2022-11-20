Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,361,000 after acquiring an additional 710,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

