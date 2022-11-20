Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,620 Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Exscientia worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exscientia by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

EXAI stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $780.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. Exscientia plc has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

