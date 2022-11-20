Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 67,549 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 16.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 36.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.93.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

