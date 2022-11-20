Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 545,169 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,169 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,646 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,852 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

