Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,536 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,324,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 6.5 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.