Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,363 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

