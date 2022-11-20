Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,984,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 347,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 28.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Down 4.6 %

CLVT stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

