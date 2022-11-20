Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 216,917 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $95.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 35.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.