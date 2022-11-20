Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 201,473 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 48.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

