Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 12,798 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,278 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $52.61 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

