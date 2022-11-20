Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,208,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

