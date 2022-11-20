Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,125 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 212,564 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 803.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,311 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 59.00.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 30.34 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 139.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of 33.74 and a 200-day moving average of 31.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

