Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in XPeng by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,320 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in XPeng by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in XPeng by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

XPeng Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

