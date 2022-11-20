Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.32 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,214 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

