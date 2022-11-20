Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.24 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8,319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 821,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,264.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 667,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

