Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $1,631,599. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

