Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 190,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,405 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

