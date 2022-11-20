Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 50,121 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,717 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 216.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,848 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $4,328,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 752.5% during the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

