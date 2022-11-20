Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 813.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 132.4% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 276,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.94, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.