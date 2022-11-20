Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 9,540 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

