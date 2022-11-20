Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CFO Sells $537,062.44 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.