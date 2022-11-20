ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAN opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.