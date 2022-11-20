Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCID. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Lucid Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lucid Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is 16.50. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 10.89 and a 52-week high of 57.44.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 26.83.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

