Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 326.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

