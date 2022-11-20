Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $495,548.64 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.94. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
