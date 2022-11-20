Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $495,548.64 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.94. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.