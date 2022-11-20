Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 6,019 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of META stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
