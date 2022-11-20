Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 6,019 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

