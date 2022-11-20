Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $521,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
HALO stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
