Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $521,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

HALO stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after buying an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 410,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.