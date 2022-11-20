Credit Suisse Group Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $62.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on YETI to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.
YETI stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
