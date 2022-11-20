Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Coupa Software worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 104,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 149,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,679,000.

Coupa Software stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $225.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.85.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

