Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,576,000 after purchasing an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after purchasing an additional 160,391 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. Avnet’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

